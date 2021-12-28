Rainicorn (RAINI) Market Capitalization Achieves $32.61 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $32.61 million and approximately $225,411.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.46 or 0.07929216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00076269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,681.85 or 0.99797686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052396 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars.

