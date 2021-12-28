Raise Achieves Market Cap of $49,914.70 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Raise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raise has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. Raise has a total market capitalization of $49,914.70 and approximately $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00045544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

