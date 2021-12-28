Rally (RLY) Price Down 0.9% This Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $840.23 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.27 or 0.07897157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00075986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,926.79 or 1.00041833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,367,189 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

