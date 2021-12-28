Rate3 Trading Up 39.8% Over Last 7 Days (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $207,205.69 and approximately $80,125.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00045421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.