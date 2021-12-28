Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 1,870 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $179.56 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. MKM Partners increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

