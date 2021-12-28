Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 7,428 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

