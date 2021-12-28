Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,216 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.39% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $16,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

