Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 12,685 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 2.59% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 333,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 37,606 shares in the last quarter.

IBND opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $38.47.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

