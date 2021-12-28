Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 17,156 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.09% of Guardant Health worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,633. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.56.

NASDAQ GH opened at $95.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.41 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day moving average is $112.77.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

