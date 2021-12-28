Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 4,039 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 185,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after purchasing an additional 82,910 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 98,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.66 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.03.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.