Rathbone Brothers plc Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 515.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $278.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $266.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

