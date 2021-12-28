Rathbone Brothers plc Has $3.66 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,134 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,087 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,726,000 after acquiring an additional 49,141 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 39.3% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 450,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $49,709,000 after acquiring an additional 127,129 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 213,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.8% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,846 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

