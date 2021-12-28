Rathbone Brothers plc Has $4.11 Million Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.07% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,072,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,481 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.44. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $119.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

