Rathbone Brothers plc Has $5.63 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $94.12 and a one year high of $124.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

