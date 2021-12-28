Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.14% of Badger Meter worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 2,139.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $2,316,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 166.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 10.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter stock opened at $106.53 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.98 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

