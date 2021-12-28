Rathbone Brothers plc Makes New $7.01 Million Investment in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 269,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,000. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.29% of Jackson Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

JXN opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jackson Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $41.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.