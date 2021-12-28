Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 7,433 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.12% of Beyond Meat worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 25,623.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.24. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.06 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

