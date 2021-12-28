Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $16,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 65.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $105.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The company has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

