Rathbone Brothers plc Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EPP opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

