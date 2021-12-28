Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 13,334 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 381.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

