Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 27,975 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,975 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

