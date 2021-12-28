Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 3,613 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.94% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.