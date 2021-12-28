Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 5,934 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,293,000 after buying an additional 934,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,245,000 after buying an additional 4,091,519 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,858,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,165,000 after buying an additional 214,007 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,212,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 188,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

