Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 7,700 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,172 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $3,947,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOLD. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.39.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

