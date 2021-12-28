Ravencoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $6,822.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,986.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.55 or 0.07963800 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.69 or 0.00309866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.95 or 0.00925163 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00073331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.61 or 0.00445139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00255846 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,223,150,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.