Raymond James & Associates Acquires 38,474 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.29% of Pentair worth $34,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

