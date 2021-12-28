Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $32,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK opened at $184.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.25.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.