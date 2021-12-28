Raymond James & Associates Buys 20,777 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.67% of CDK Global worth $34,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.36. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.