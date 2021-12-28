Raymond James & Associates Buys 28,521 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.59% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $31,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 803,376 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 214.5% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,013,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after buying an additional 690,978 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

