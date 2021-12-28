Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,915 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.47% of Huntsman worth $30,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 36,169 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,630,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,245,000 after acquiring an additional 129,286 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

Huntsman stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

