Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Welltower worth $32,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 15.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

