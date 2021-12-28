Raymond James & Associates Has $31.59 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of M&T Bank worth $31,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 41.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $153.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $123.50 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

