Raymond James & Associates Has $34.18 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,998,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,662 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.41% of Vistra worth $34,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vistra by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 185,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Vistra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

