Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,403 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.94% of M.D.C. worth $31,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in M.D.C. by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in M.D.C. by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 16.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

