Raymond James & Associates Purchases 122,866 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,866 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.01% of Equity Commonwealth worth $31,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2,526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.95. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.