Raymond James & Associates Purchases 21,115 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $34,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,410,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.39.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

