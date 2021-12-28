Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Dover worth $33,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after purchasing an additional 999,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 2,534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after purchasing an additional 252,106 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 5,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after purchasing an additional 249,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $178.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.43. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $178.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.08.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

