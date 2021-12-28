Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of DuPont de Nemours worth $30,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

