Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $31,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,730,743,000 after buying an additional 136,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after buying an additional 325,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,224,867,000 after buying an additional 115,853 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after buying an additional 190,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after buying an additional 353,917 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $465.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

