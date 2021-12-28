Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,049 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Teladoc Health worth $30,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,398,000 after purchasing an additional 353,835 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,602,000 after acquiring an additional 388,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.24.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day moving average is $136.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.