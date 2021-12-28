Raymond James & Associates Sells 59,245 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,245 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Activision Blizzard worth $32,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 110.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,097,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,644,000 after buying an additional 1,623,879 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,277.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,725,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,518,000 after buying an additional 1,600,031 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 397.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,934,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,728,000 after buying an additional 1,546,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.