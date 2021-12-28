Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 163,873 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,873 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Williams Companies worth $16,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.