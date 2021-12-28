Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,635,000 after buying an additional 1,201,358 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,801,000 after buying an additional 423,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

