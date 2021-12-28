Raze Network (RAZE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.50 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.95 or 0.07889682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00075495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,838.82 or 1.00036529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00051868 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.