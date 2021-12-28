Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Up 0.4%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.18 and last traded at $51.16. Approximately 5,592,714 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,333,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47,220.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,943,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,256,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,374,000 after buying an additional 2,293,864 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,365.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,702,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,658,000 after buying an additional 1,663,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $44,330,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,056,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,510,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares during the period.

