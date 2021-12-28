Receive Access Ecosystem Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.26 Million (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and $28,821.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.25 or 0.00400863 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00011103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000906 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.60 or 0.01310706 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

