Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flexible Solutions International (FSI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN: FSI):

12/23/2021 – Flexible Solutions International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. "

12/20/2021 – Flexible Solutions International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Flexible Solutions International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2021 – Flexible Solutions International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Flexible Solutions International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Flexible Solutions International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Flexible Solutions International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/26/2021 – Flexible Solutions International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/22/2021 – Flexible Solutions International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/19/2021 – Flexible Solutions International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Flexible Solutions International was upgraded by analysts at Greenridge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.

Shares of FSI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. 41,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,988. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.27. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

