Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Banco Santander (SAN)

Banco Santander (BME: SAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/23/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.35 ($4.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/20/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.30 ($3.75) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/17/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.90 ($4.43) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/17/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.35 ($4.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/8/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.30 ($3.75) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/3/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.60 ($4.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/22/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.60 ($4.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/17/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.30 ($3.75) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/12/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.80 ($4.32) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

