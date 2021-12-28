Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 3.6% Higher

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.35. 1,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 863,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $272,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,861 shares of company stock worth $946,945.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

