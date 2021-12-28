Redd Market Capitalization Tops $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,946.10 or 1.00783098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00055343 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00032943 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.03 or 0.01206622 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

